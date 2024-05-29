Welcome to the Women and Diversity in Tech and Channel Festival!

For 2024, the Women in Tech and Channel Festival has been expanded to reflect the changing dynamic of the tech workplace. With this comes a new name: The Women and Diversity in Tech and Channel Festival.

Now in its eighth year, the Festival has always been about show casing and celebrating the efforts of women in our industry and about women supporting other women and helping them to shine. Long may that continue.

But audiences have told us that the event sometimes felt like preaching to the converted. Everyone there wanted more women in tech, but weren't sure whether events like ours were the best way of broadcasting that message to make sure that decision makers could hear it.

That broadcast needs to happen across the most diverse range of frequencies so the newly expanded Festival will include sessions and content to explore the impact of characteristics in addition to gender including ethnicity, being LGBQT+, being neurodiverse or from a different socioeconomic background to most of your colleagues.

The rebrand will also recognise the importance of male allies. Men are playing a vital part in many tech companies in amplifying the voices of women and helping male colleagues to realise that the voices of women, particularly younger ones, are sometimes insufficiently heard. We wanted men and other allies included in our Festival programme and invited to share their thoughts and experiences.

In addition to their allies, women remain at the heart of the Festival agenda. There are presentations and workshops focused on women such as salary negotiation, progression to leadership and insights from female founders.

The Women and Diversity in Tech and Channel Festival reflects the changing dynamics and needs of the industry. Progress takes time, and to keep us moving in the right direction and to make sure we keep momentum, it's vital that as many people as possible get on board.

Everyone is welcome! From founders to HR professionals, people at the beginning of their careers and seasoned professionals. Whether you are keen to attract more diverse talent to your business or whether you are looking for the best possible environment for your talent to flourish, there is plenty for you.

Super early bird tickets are available here