Shift everywhere for modern application security

Penny Horwood
clock • 2 min read
Shift everywhere for modern application security

Patrick Doherty from Checkmarx spoke on Day 1 of the Cybersecurity Festival about how to address the challenges of modern AppSec

Patrick Doherty of Checkmarx began his session with the observation that recent attacks on companies such as T-Mobile had two key elements in common.

"They were all based on third party software and they all stole data. They weren't about ransomware or injecting viruses. They were all intent on stealing data."

Doherty cited the £20 million levied by the ICO on British Airways for a data security breach which occurred in 2018. Whilst the fine was considerably less than the £183 million originally proposed, it remains record breaking, and was so because British Airways failed to resolve the vulnerabilities which put customer data at risk.

"This was third-party software. 22 lines of code were all that was required to push people out when they were entering their bank details to another site which stole those details."

It feels as if the volume of vulnerabilities in third-party code and the risks lurking in the software supply chain are outpacing our collective ability to manage them, and in common with other speakers, Doherty acknowledged the challenge facing CISOs.

"As CISOs you're trying to balance everything," he said. "You're trying to balance security and compliance whilst also reducing costs but with more complexity.

"Everything has to be quicker and we're pushing all of this down onto our developers who then complain that appsec teams are preventing them from being agile. It's the role of the CISO to decide where all this should land."

The pace of technological change exacerbates the challenge.

"We're used to continuous releases but now people are using AI. Intel and Google and the rest are now creating big new teams, which are focused primarily on AI development.

"Another common theme is increasing open-source usage. We have multiple deployments. We have SaaS based deployments, we have hybrid deployments with some in the cloud and some on prem. We have deployments where we have to keep it on prem for security reasons.

"That brings us to Devsecops and Checkmarx."

Shift Everywhere

The old paradigms of shifting left and right are no longer applicable. The threat is everywhere - all at once. And so is the solution.

Doherty invited the audience to consider the fact that resolving security issues in software after the event effectively forces businesses to choose between security and productivity.

"We have the tools today, which will allow your developers to understand their code, know which vulnerabilities are in there, be that coding vulnerabilities, be that insecure open-source."

"We need to help the CISO understand exactly what needs fixing. Why is that important? We need to go deep. We need to go wide. But we don't always need to do both.

"We can choose depending on the application so understanding what your application does, the impact, where it's working. triaging it, threat modelling etc. can help you decide where you need to go."

Related Topics

Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

From Flying Squad to Cyber Crime: Charlie McMurdie opens the Cybersecurity Festival

AWS V Microsoft Azure: Which is the most sustainable cloud platform?

More on Security

Cyber no longer attractive for insurers, and public sector can't afford it: Cybersecurity Festival
Security

Cyber no longer attractive for insurers, and public sector can't afford it: Cybersecurity Festival

Prices have spiked – but the pendulum will swing back, said panellists

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 12 May 2023 • 3 min read
Bad data and death: Ian Hill speaks about AI in warfare at the Cybersecurity Festival
Security

Bad data and death: Ian Hill speaks about AI in warfare

21st century warfare will extend to land, sea, air and cyberspace

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 11 May 2023 • 3 min read
Charlie McMurdie speaking at the Cybersecurity Festival
Security

From Flying Squad to Cyber Crime: Charlie McMurdie opens the Cybersecurity Festival

Cybercrime advisor Charlie McMurdie delivers keynote address explaining why data is the gift that keeps on giving for cyber criminals.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 11 May 2023 • 3 min read