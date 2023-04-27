Winners announced for Security Excellence Awards 2023

More than any other event, winners at the Security Excellence Awards leave knowing they are keeping the rest of the industry moving.

But it wasn't until the night itself that we found out who the winners were.

Arriving at the fabulous 1 Moorgate Place, guests were greeted with a drinks reception - meeting and greeting old friends and new - before taking their seats for a lavish meal.

It was all leading up to the award presentations at the end of the night. So who took home the trophies?

Winners - Security Excellence Awards 2023

AI/Automation Security Product Award

Winner: Quod Orbis - Continuous Controls Monitoring Platform

Backup, Recovery and DLP Award

Winner: Nasuni - Disaster Recovery & Ransomware Mitigation

Cloud Security Award

Winner: Ping Identity - Ping One DaVinci

DevSecOps Award

Winner: Kroll - First-Time Round

Email Security Award

Winner: Egress - Egress Defend

Enterprise Security Solution Award

Winner: Kroll - End-to-end cyber risk management

Highly commended: Blannco - Blancco Drive Eraser

SME Security Solution Award

Winner: Worldpay from FIS and VikingCloud - SaferPayments/SaferPayments Plus

Enterprise Threat Detection Award

Winner: Runecast Solutions

IAM Award

Winner: ForgeRock - ForgeRock Identity Cloud

Managed Security Award

Winner: NormCyber - Smartbloc

Highly commended: Simeio - Managed Identity Security Services

Network Security Award

Winner: SonicWall- SonicWall Next Generation Firewalls - NSa Series

Risk Management Award

Winner: Heimdal - Patch and Asset Management

Best Use of AI/Automation in Security

Winner: Wipro Technologies - Bulk Payment

Best Use of Zero Trust

Winner: Illumio

"A comprehensive zero trust platform for breach containment."

Security Innovation of the Year

Winner: Egress - Egress Defend

Highly commended: Sternum IoT - Embedded Integrity Verification

Security Vendor of the Year - Large Organisations

Winner: LRQA Nettitude

Security Vendor of the Year - SME

Winner: CyberSmart

Security Training Programme of the Year

Winner: Bank of America - Create and Recruit a Formidable Team challenge

Highly commended: (ISC)²

Security Team of the Year

Winner: Bank of America

Security Woman of the Year

Winner: Kerry Jones - DigitalXRAID

Highly commended: Lianne Potter - ASDA

Security Rising Star Award

Winner: Matthew Saunders - LRQA Nettitude

Highly commended: Sarah Cunningham - ECSC Group

CISO/CSO of the Year

Winner: Neil Peacock - NGS UK

Special Award: Security Project of the Year

Winner: Kocho

