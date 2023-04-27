Winners announced for Security Excellence Awards 2023

The Security Excellence Awards honour the companies, teams and individuals leading the way in cybersecurity.
More than any other event, winners at the Security Excellence Awards leave knowing they are keeping the rest of the industry moving.
But it wasn't until the night itself that we found out who the winners were.
Arriving at the fabulous 1 Moorgate Place, guests were greeted with a drinks reception - meeting and greeting old friends and new - before taking their seats for a lavish meal.
It was all leading up to the award presentations at the end of the night. So who took home the trophies?
Winners - Security Excellence Awards 2023
AI/Automation Security Product Award
Winner: Quod Orbis - Continuous Controls Monitoring Platform
Backup, Recovery and DLP Award
Winner: Nasuni - Disaster Recovery & Ransomware Mitigation
Cloud Security Award
Winner: Ping Identity - Ping One DaVinci
DevSecOps Award
Winner: Kroll - First-Time Round
Email Security Award
Winner: Egress - Egress Defend
Enterprise Security Solution Award
Winner: Kroll - End-to-end cyber risk management
Highly commended: Blannco - Blancco Drive Eraser
SME Security Solution Award
Winner: Worldpay from FIS and VikingCloud - SaferPayments/SaferPayments Plus
Enterprise Threat Detection Award
Winner: Runecast Solutions
IAM Award
Winner: ForgeRock - ForgeRock Identity Cloud
Managed Security Award
Winner: NormCyber - Smartbloc
Highly commended: Simeio - Managed Identity Security Services
Network Security Award
Winner: SonicWall- SonicWall Next Generation Firewalls - NSa Series
Risk Management Award
Winner: Heimdal - Patch and Asset Management
Best Use of AI/Automation in Security
Winner: Wipro Technologies - Bulk Payment
Best Use of Zero Trust
Winner: Illumio
"A comprehensive zero trust platform for breach containment."
Security Innovation of the Year
Winner: Egress - Egress Defend
Highly commended: Sternum IoT - Embedded Integrity Verification
Security Vendor of the Year - Large Organisations
Winner: LRQA Nettitude
Security Vendor of the Year - SME
Winner: CyberSmart
Security Training Programme of the Year
Winner: Bank of America - Create and Recruit a Formidable Team challenge
Highly commended: (ISC)²
Security Team of the Year
Winner: Bank of America
Security Woman of the Year
Winner: Kerry Jones - DigitalXRAID
Highly commended: Lianne Potter - ASDA
Security Rising Star Award
Winner: Matthew Saunders - LRQA Nettitude
Highly commended: Sarah Cunningham - ECSC Group
CISO/CSO of the Year
Winner: Neil Peacock - NGS UK
Special Award: Security Project of the Year
Winner: Kocho
Join us to keep the security conversation going at at the Cybersecurity Festival 2023 - a free two-day event where delegates can share practical ideas and advice, while hearing from some of the most influential CISOs in the country.