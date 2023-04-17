Cybersecurity Festival 2023: Meet the Advisory Board

The Cybersecurity Festival 2022 was a great success, and 2023's will be twice the size

The threat of cyberattacks against both public and private sectors is on the rise. Maintaining and strengthening stringent defences, while remaining competitive, is top of the agenda for both IT and business leaders.

That's where the Cybersecurity Festival comes in, providing a unique opportunity to learn, connect and discuss your approach with your peers.

As well as plentiful networking opportunities, the Festival offers exclusive interactive keynotes, panels and deep-dive sessions. These will cover a range of topics, including automation & AI, supply chain security, zero trust, recruitment & retention, and psychological safety.

The diverse group of experienced and engaging subject experts and industry leaders who make up the Cybersecurity Festival 2023 Advisory Board will be lending their expertise to the event.

The board members will take part in panel discussions, present their own sessions and host boardrooms: a chance to get round a table with other IT leaders and talk to leading vendors in the space.

Not only can the boardrooms help you build your own security strategy, but you can hear about other leaders' approaches, too. They are the crown jewel of the whole event.

Meet the board

This year's Advisory Board includes:

Ian Golding, Interim CIO at Landsec

Ian Golding has been a Chief Information Officer, Chief Technical Officer and Data Privacy Officer, leading global commercial technology programmes for over 20 years. He has a passion for fostering collaboration and innovation to exploit the benefits of technology and data in permanent, interim, fractional and private consulting roles.

Ian Hill, CISO at UPP

Ian has over 25 years of information and cybersecurity experience at all levels; is a published author, magazine and journal article writer; and a keynote speaker and thought leader. He is currently Director of Information & Cyber Security for UPP Corporation , an ambitious superfast broadband provider committed to investing £1bn to deploy a full fibre network to 1 million premises in eastern England by 2025.

James Packer, Head of Information Security at EF Education First

James has a wealth of experience in technology, especially in the security space, having spent seven of his 13 years in the industry working as an infosec professional. That includes his current role at EF Education First, where he exercises his expertise in cloud security, incident management, security awareness & culture, risk management, and technical security training.

James is an advocate for breaking down the barriers around the cyber profession, who sees instilling a culture of information security as everyone's responsibility.

Joanna Smith, Interim CTIO at StepChange

Joanna is an accomplished international CIO. Having started her career in pharmaceuticals in HR, then sales & marketing, she moved into IT in the mid 80's and subsequently led large global programmes alongside delivering IT services in Europe and Asia. More recently she moved into healthcare, and has held CIO roles at hospitals around the country.

She is currently interim CTIO at StepChange, the UK's leading debt management charity.

John Stenton, Head of Information Technology at Thrive Homes UK

John has worked in IT for 20 years across both global and UK companies including Dun & Bradstreet, Computer Sciences Corporation and Nasdaq . Today he works for Thrive Homes, a medium sized housing association based in Hertfordshire. Here he has undertaken key projects to shift customers and colleagues into the cloud, including Azure, O365, Teams, PowerBI, MS Dynamics and SharePoint - with a heavy emphasis on cybersecurity.

Mudassar Ulhaq, CIO at Waverton Investment Management

Mudassar has developed and maintained the IT strategy for Waverton since 2013, which includes initiating, managing, and development of projects to refresh or renew IT systems. He has implemented a high standard of security controls internally, through internal and outsourcing relationships. He is also responsible for the delivery of Waverton's cybersecurity strategy.

Nick Rosser, Head of Information Technology at Saunderson House

Nick is Head of Information Technology for Saunderson House, an award-winning independent firm of wealth managers focused on private clients. Nick plays a leading role in defining and supporting the business lead technology strategies across the organisation. He has 25 years' of experience working within financial services in roles within technology, operations and client advice at firms including Jupiter Asset Management and BDO LLP .

Nick Ioannou, Information Security Manager at Goodlord

Nick Ioannou is the Information Security Manager at Goodlord, a blogger, author and public speaker on cloud and security issues, with over 20+ years' SME experience. As an early adopter of cloud systems, he has been paying for the privilege of bug testing them ever since.

Each of our experienced board members brings with them a wealth of knowledge and expertise in cybersecurity, having worked across a range of industries and sectors.

Register for the Cybersecurity Festival today, and get ready to enjoy two days of the industry's best thought leadership, discussion and case studies.

And the best part? It's all free.