The Security Excellence Awards are back for 2023!

Entries close Friday 10th February

We are delighted to announce the return of the highly-anticipated Security Excellence Awards.

Cybersecurity touches every area of business, and a robust security strategy is critical to survival in the modern world. But turning survival into success requires much more.

Recognising and rewarding the companies, people, products and projects that keep the rest of us safe, Computing's Security Excellence Awards celebrate the achievements of the security industry over the last year.

Awards categories cover every aspect of security: from DevSecOps, email and cloud to risk management, threat detection and training - plus a whole sub-division of categories for individuals and organisations.

We are excited to be announcing our 2023 winners at an exclusive awards ceremony in London on Thursday 27 April - the perfect opportunity to celebrate your success and reward your teams for their hard work.

Entries for the awards are now open and will close on Friday 10th February, so make sure to get our entries in on time to be celebrated as an industry-leading security innovator.

Click here to visit the awards website and here to start your entries. 

