Industry experts join the line up for CyberSecurity Festival part 2

Computing's CyberSecurity Festival part 2 is almost here, bringing together CISOs and IT decision makers to learn, collaborate and tackle their biggest technology security challenges.

Over the two days of the event, attendees will be able to join exclusive and interactive keynote, panel, deep-dive, and networking sessions, covering topics including automation & AI, supply-chain security, zero-trust, recruitment & retention, and psychological safety, to name just a few.

Day 1 takes place in-person at One Birdcage Walk on Tuesday 15th November. Delegates will hear from Ian Hill, Director, Information and Cyber Security Officer of UPP, for the opening keynote about the future of the CISO role.

For many CISOs, developing a team that can keep pace with the ever-shifting demands of organisations along the whole supply chain - and stay informed, aware, and prepared to take on the newest threats - is a concern that seems to have no easy resolution. Ian will speak about why the CISO role is changing, how this is shaping teams and what skills future security teams will need to hold back the maelstrom of threats, as well as spotting and patching every vulnerability.

We will also have presentations by Rob Allen, Vice President of Operations at ThreatLocker; John Stenton, Head of Information Technology at Thrive Homes UK; Chris White, Head of Cyber & Innovation at The Cyber Resilience Centre; and Neil Sinclair, Project Lead at Police DSP.

We will also be hosting a panel discussion on the topic of diversity in security, where we will be joined by Yota Trom, Leadership Coach & Founder at Together in Tech; Nick Ioannou, Information Security Officer at Goodlord; and Danielle Sudai, Security Operations Lead at Deliveroo.

After years of calls for change and progress, ‘diversity' can feel as though it is becoming a buzzword rather than a target. However, organisations who are making roles more accessible to those who previously would have been overlooked are reaping the rewards. Cybersecurity is one area in which any organisation can benefit from expanding its hiring pool and desired skill set. Our expert panel will speak about:

What motivated their organisation to adopt diversity principles - image or conscience?

How they refined their hiring process to make the role more appealing and accessible to candidates from outside the traditional hiring pool

The key draws and benefits of increasing ethnic, gender, socio-economic, and neuro diversity of their security teams

