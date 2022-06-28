Register now: Prevent, protect and recover from ransomware

Register now: Prevent, protect and recover from ransomware
Register now: Prevent, protect and recover from ransomware

A company is hit by ransomware every 11 seconds.

New threats, paired with data living in more places than ever before, requires businesses of all sizes to develop robust resilience strategies.

In an upcoming webinar, Computing, with sponsors Unitrends and Spanning, will explore cyber resilience - with a deep understanding of how this important topic impacts security, communication and so much more.

Adam Marget of Unitrends and Shyam Oza of Spanning will join Computing Site Editor Tom Allen to look at how remote working affects your security posture and the extent of its impacts, as well as top ways to effectively communicate ransomware risk to your top executives.

We'll discuss these issues and more, supported by original research drawn from Computing's audience of IT leaders, at 15:00 on the 29th of July, in Cyber resilience: How to prevent, protect and recover from ransomware.

Furthermore, this webinar will also examine the most suitable methods of how to invest in - or consider - cyber liability insurance with your best interests in hand.

Register now: Prevent, protect and recover from ransomware
Register now: Prevent, protect and recover from ransomware

A company is hit by ransomware every 11 seconds.

Have a plan for recovery, and then have a backup plan for when the first falls through
Identify your "vital ground" or your cyber effort is wasted

And the road to recovery is to plan, plan and plan again

Cyber weapons are fast, cheap, remote and hard to trace
In modern war, we have as much to fear from cyber weapons as kinetics

The physical world is past the point of no return when it comes to dependence on technology, says Ian Hill

