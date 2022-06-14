Register now: Zoom discusses communication in remote working

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
Modern tools are essential for providing the best experience to employees and customers
Equipping your hybrid workforce with modern collaboration and communication tools is crucial for keeping employees connected and engaged.

Join us for a webinar with Zoom this week where we will explore what organisations are doing to create seamless, safe, and frictionless experiences for their employees' communications and workflows. We'll use bespoke Computing research will reveal how IT leaders are equipping their workforce, what technology is being implemented, and how processes are being adapted to suit differing demands.

However, anytime, anywhere interactions can make it difficult to separate work and home life. Delivering round-the-clock access and remote communications is important, but organisations also have to ensure employees protect their own time with friends and families. Employees want to work flexibly and in a way that suits them, and customers want to interact with services in the same way.

We'll discuss these issues and more, supported by original research drawn from Computing's audience of IT leaders, at 11:30am on the 17th June, in 'Out-of-office, in-touch: How to empower remote employees with effortless communication'.

We'll also also examine the implications of the new world of work, and how IT leaders are responding to supporting a modern workforce. Finally, we'll discuss the importance of easy deployment and administration when it comes to workforce comms.

