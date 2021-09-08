Have you noticed the change? It's time for Deskflix Season 6: Regrowth in the Age of Cloud

The world has changed in a great many ways in the last 18 months. Of all those changes, one has become integral to our lives post-pandemic: the absolute critical necessity of cloud access.

The way we collect, store, and share information has become increasingly remote. From working at home to online shopping, the way we stay connected and informed has become a constant stream of sending, receiving, and updating data in real time, all the time.

That is why, on Wednesday 22nd September, Computing's next Deskflix event (Season 6, for those keeping count) will cover Regrowth in the Age of Cloud, to unpack the multifaceted and rapidly changing world of cloud services. Acting as your guide to the mutable world of modern cloud computing, Deskflix will feature a diverse range of specialists and IT leaders, each with a wealth of experience and knowledge to answer your questions.

Hybrid, cloud-first, multi-cloud, cloud native - which one best fits my company? What is the best way to manage costs and compliance? How are regulations evolving post-Brexit? Can cloud help me hit my sustainability targets?

Join us for free at Deskflix Season 6: Regrowth in the Age of Cloud on Wednesday 22nd September, from 10am to 13:30, and get the answers to all of your questions directly from the experts.

We'll have our usual mix of informative and thought-provoking keynotes, panel sessions and presentations. The event is free to attend, and better still, you can earn CPD points as you learn.

