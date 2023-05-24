Profusion and Pinsent Masons LLP launch 'The Good Data Guide'

‘The Good Data Guide’ provides a data ethics framework and comes as research reveals 83% of business leaders feel morally uncomfortable about how their company uses data.
Last Friday saw the launch of data consultancy Profusion's ‘Good Data Guide' in partnership with Pinsent Masons LLP. The Guide, built in consultation with representatives from London Stock Exchange...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders