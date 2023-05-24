Profusion and Pinsent Masons LLP launch 'The Good Data Guide'

Because we can't trust AI creators to mark their own homework

Penny Horwood
clock • 6 min read
Data ethics can be daunting
Image:

Data ethics can be daunting

‘The Good Data Guide’ provides a data ethics framework and comes as research reveals 83% of business leaders feel morally uncomfortable about how their company uses data.

Last Friday saw the launch of data consultancy Profusion's ‘Good Data Guide' in partnership with Pinsent Masons LLP. The Guide, built in consultation with representatives from London Stock Exchange...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

Have you tried to build your data team backwards?

We need to talk about wellness in tech

More on Leadership

UK IT Awards nominations are open
Leadership

UK IT Awards: Winner share their top tips

Allow time, keep it simple, and be honest

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 24 May 2023 • 2 min read
IT Essentials: Be a hero. No, not like that
Leadership

IT Essentials: Be a hero. No, not like that

Mental health is about teamwork, not beanbag chairs

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 19 May 2023 • 1 min read
We need to talk about wellness in tech
Leadership

We need to talk about wellness in tech

As Mental Health Awareness Week draws to a close, we ask if and why tech has a problem with mental health, and what we can do to improve it.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 18 May 2023 • 11 min read