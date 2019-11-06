Moving to the Cloud: How to Lead a Cloud-First Technology Strategy, Part Two

The usefulness and reliability of cloud-based technology is a fact. Businesses of all sizes around the world rely on the cloud every second of every day. As we detailed in part one of this series, the human element—getting people to change long-held ways of doing things—is often the biggest hurdle tech leaders face when leading their company to the cloud.

Because we live in a time of rapid technological change, the best practices for leading organisational transformation will be in demand for quite a while. Companies that have already successfully adopted the cloud are using their agile infrastructures to power an ever-faster evolution of the business.

The ability of CIOs to build consensus and tell a story that conveys a bold—yet achievable—vision of the future will set apart the winners from the also-rans.

In other words, in a world where the technology that is already on the horizon will have ramifications we can barely imagine, the CIOs who can implement the best tools for the business while overcoming organizational resistance are on track to not only help their organizations succeed, but to also have long, meaningful, and fruitful careers.

This article is from Computing's Cloud ERP Spotlight, hosted in association with Workday.