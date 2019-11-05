New Relic: "Cloud migration is shifting to modernisation"

With businesses moving an increasing amount of data, systems and processes to the cloud, having a fast, efficient and safe way to migrate is critical. New Relic, which won the Best Cloud Migration Tool of the Year category in Computing's Cloud Excellence Awards, prioritises making this move painless.

"At New Relic, every year we help hundreds of customers with critical cloud migration efforts, so we were excited and honoured to be recognised with the Best Cloud Migration Tool of the Year award," said Todd Osborne, GVP Alliances and Channels at New Relic. "As enterprises are increasingly leveraging the cloud to transform their business and accelerate digital initiatives, we are focused on helping our customers plan and adopt cloud technologies and modernise their business by providing visibility to each phase of a cloud migration.

"New Relic's solutions have been recognised for enabling customers to move to the cloud more efficiently."

When choosing New Relic as the winner, the judges praised the company's levels of support. Osborne added to this, saying:

"We wanted to showcase how New Relic is helping companies to realise their potential to be competitive and accelerate growth. A successful journey to the cloud isn't simply a technology transformation - it's also an organisation and business process transformation: teams must create new roles and responsibilities, innovative ways of viewing how software creates strategic value for the business, and alternative approaches to overseeing how development teams take ownership of their work and accountability for performance."

The award "helps underscore our leadership as an industry-leading partner for companies going through cloud migration and other critical digital initiatives," he continued.

New Relic sees its win at the Cloud Excellence Awards as not only a recognition of its own success, but of its staff.

"We think Computing's annual Cloud Excellence Awards is a fantastic means of recognising the very best of the UK's cloud industry and consequently boosting a company's profile. By entering the Cloud Excellence Awards, companies can challenge themselves against the best in class and pay homage to the dedication and ingenuity of their employees."

There's no time to rest easy, though. In a fast-moving market like cloud, there is always something new to come to grips with. In this year alone there has been an increase in the number of New Relic's customers discussing ‘modernisation', which includes the adoption of solutions like containers and serverless. Osborne is confident that his company is prepared to meet this challenge head-on:

"We are seeing that the easy rehosting or ‘lift-and-shift' migrations of common off-the-shelf software are complete. The next wave of cloud migrations will involve replatforming and rearchitecting the full solution stack from customer experiences to applications to infrastructure. This is New Relic's sweet spot, as we provide visibility to the full solution and deliver value across all phases of cloud adoption, including migration, modernisation and optimisation.

"We recently announced the ability for customers and partners to quickly and easily build new applications on New Relic through programmability - cloud providers and systems integrators are already seeing the results."