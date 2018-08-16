How to move on from perimeter firewalls to suit the cloud

There is no doubt that organisations are reveling in using the latest technologies.

Be it tablets, smartphones, Internet of Things devices or artificial intelligence, businesses are now able to increase efficiency, scale up, improve customer experience and provide innovative new services as a result.

However, the benefits these technologies offer require a dynamic security approach. Gone are the days where merely securing the perimeter of the business with firewalls would almost guarantee avoiding cyber-attacks. If a business was a house, think of traditional firewalls as the door and window locks that would prevent burglars or criminals from getting in.

The savviest of criminals, however, would find ways to unlock these locks - or break in anyway - and the same can be said of cyber criminals as there are more sophisticated methods for them to use to get through the network perimeter. For example, vulnerability exploits, denial-of-service attacks, spyware, port scans, highly evasive zero-day malware, identity theft and data leakage are all threats to any business.

So, much like houses need a burglar alarm and home insurance to prevent being burgled, businesses now need to improve their overall security posture. To do this, enterprises should be able to simultaneously scan traffic for both known and new threats using next-generation firewalls.

Cloud services like Amazon Web Services (AWS) have made this even more important - protecting your applications and data in the cloud requires clever technology that can prevent threats, whitelist applications and integrate seamlessly with native AWS security capabilities.

