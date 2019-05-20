Paul Smyth - Head of Digital Accessibility, Barclays
With a background in finance and risk, Paul is founder and leader of Digital Accessibility team at Barclays, responsible for "setting the enterprise-wide acciessibility strategy, standards and programmes that support our ambition of ebcoming the most accessible FTSE company". Both a thought leader and public speaker, Paul adds that he has a "personal passion to remove barriers improve lives and unlock human potential for folks with disabilities like me".
Top 250 UK IT Leaders
