Paul Smyth - Head of Digital Accessibility, Barclays

With a background in finance and risk, Paul is founder and leader of Digital Accessibility team at Barclays, responsible for "setting the enterprise-wide acciessibility strategy, standards and programmes that support our ambition of ebcoming the most accessible FTSE company".  Both a thought leader and public speaker, Paul adds that he has a "personal passion to remove barriers improve lives and unlock human potential for folks with disabilities like me".

