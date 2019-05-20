Computing

Pete Smith - IT & Telecoms Director, The Royal Household

With more than 20 years of experience in IT and telecoms, Pete understands all levels of management. "I don't see myself as an IT person, prefering to remain open to any challenge and to contribute equally to non-IT objectives within the senior management team.

