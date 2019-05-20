Computing

Imran Ali - Group Chief Technology & Business Services Officer & CIO Asia Pacific , Compass Group

After gaining significant technical insights at both CMC and Motorola, Imran went on to be director of global reengineering at American Express India. After a a further 13 years around the world at AXA, Imran joined Compass group nearly 5 years ago, where he puts his global perspective of technical insights to great use.

Top 250 UK IT Leaders

