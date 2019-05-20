Computing

Jason Cox - Senior IT Specialist, Experian

Jason Cox
  • Computing staff
As an integral team member of the Eempower Lean Six Sigma program, Jason led Experian's global IT strategy implementing robotic process automation. This included proof of concept and vendor selection as well as designing and implementing the service. Within the design sphere, Jason was responsible for compliance, governance, security and service acceptance among numerous others.

