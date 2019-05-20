Jason Cox - Senior IT Specialist, Experian
As an integral team member of the Eempower Lean Six Sigma program, Jason led Experian's global IT strategy implementing robotic process automation. This included proof of concept and vendor selection as well as designing and implementing the service. Within the design sphere, Jason was responsible for compliance, governance, security and service acceptance among numerous others.
Top 250 UK IT Leaders
More news
The ethical route to RPA
The industry has a duty to educate as well implement
Intel, Qualcomm and Xilinx join Google in cutting supply to Huawei
Move follows Trump administration's Executive Order last week and comes after Google withdrew Huawei's Android licence
What's behind the ascendency of enterprise open source?
With open source filling mission-critical niches everywhere, we look at the drivers
Forced break-up of Facebook would be a remedy of the very last resort, says EU antitrust chief
Breaking up Facebook would entail years of legal wrangling, Vestager warns
Back to Top