Lee Cunliffe - Group Finance and IT Director, Princes Ltd
Lee has garnered experience in some of the food and beverage sector's leaders, including Nestlé, PepsiCo and Princes Limited. Initially starting off in accounting roles, Lee's career has seen him shift towards the tech side of things by increasingly getting involved in both the manufacturing and operational teams; providing him with the perfect skillset for his current role as Group Finance and IT Director.
Top 250 UK IT Leaders
