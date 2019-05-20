Computing

Garry Dowdle - CIO, Irwin Mitchell LLP

Garry Dowdle
  • Computing staff
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

After gaining incredible insight and experience in the food production sectors in the UK, US and European markets, Garry has since provided IT leadership to fuel distribution companies, a home delivery network, and an airports group. Apart from his current CIO role at legal firm Irwin Mitchell, he also serves as a non-executive director for the University of Salford.

Top 250 UK IT Leaders

  • LinkedIn  

More news