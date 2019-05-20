Mark Ferrar - CIO, Newcastle University
After impressive tours of duty in ICI, the NHS, Microsoft and the University of Cambridge, Mark has pooled all his experience into his current role of CIO at Newcastle University. His vast knowledge of all things tech serves him impeccably well within the academic arena.
