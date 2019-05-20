Computing

George Choi - Director of International Architecture, Turner Broadcasting System Europe

Despite 8 years in an IT project management position in logistics, George has an immensely rich and global insight in the media fields, with a track record which boasts Time Inc, Time Warner Hong Kong and, for the last 13 years, Turner Broadcasting. With George's incredibly rich certified skills on both technical and managerial levels, bears testimony to his immense dedication to all things tech.

