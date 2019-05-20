Computing

David Tidey - Head of IT, Richmond & Wandsworth Councils

David Tidey
  • Computing staff
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

"I consider my strengths to include my ability to engage with internal/external stakeholders up to C level to develop IT and digital strategies and to build collaborative relationships across organisations to secure buy-in and commitment for major IT change programmes."

Top 250 UK IT Leaders

  • LinkedIn  

More news