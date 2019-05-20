Computing

James Bell - Head of AI & Machine Learning, DOW Jones International

james-bell-dow jones international
  • Computing staff
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Having worked in the financial services sector for almost twenty years, James provides incredible insights around AI, solution design, and Financial Compliance, among others. His global insights are further bolstered by leadership positions in anti-money laundering and data quality engagements across APAC, EMEA and MENA.

Top 250 UK IT Leaders

  • LinkedIn  

More news