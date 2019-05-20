Computing

Richard Atkinson - Technology Director, Nando's

Richard's career path has led him through some interesting realms. Apart from having led an e-commerce start-up's tech team through the dotcom boom (and subsequent bust), he has rich experience in the healthcare, nightclub, digital and food industry. Variety clearly is the spice of life.

