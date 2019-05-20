Clive Selley - CEO, Openreach

In January 2016, BT promoted CIO Clive Selley to CEO for Openreach, the company's broadband infrastructure division. At the time BT's chief executive, Gavin Patterson, praised Selley's "unrivalled knowledge of networks and engineering".

With Openreach separating from its parent company it is Selley's job to build a new identity for Openreach.

"We are putting more people into field engineering, which is the sharp end of the business for us. That is where services are provisioned for customers and where faults are fixed," he said.