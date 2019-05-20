Christina Scott - CTO, News UK
Scott joined News UK in February 2016, having spent nearly four years previously as CIO of the Financial Times.
In May 2017 Christina was appointed News Corp Deputy Chief Technology Officer, maintaining her UK CTO responsibilities.
One of her achievements since the move from the FT is creating a 170-person tech team in seven months..
Top 250 UK IT Leaders
More news
Linux variant of Winnti malware discovered by Chronicle cybersecurity experts
Researchers found this variant while investigating the cyber attack carried out on pharma giant Bayer last month
South Korean government plans shift to Linux in response to end of Extended Support for Windows 7
The South Korean government has balked at the cost of continuing to maintain Windows 7 beyond January next year
The ethical route to RPA
The industry has a duty to educate as well implement
Intel, Qualcomm and Xilinx join Google in cutting supply to Huawei
Move follows Trump administration's Executive Order last week and comes after Google withdrew Huawei's Android licence
Back to Top