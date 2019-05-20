Computing

Christina Scott - CTO, News UK

christina-scott.jpeg
  • Computing staff
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Scott joined News UK in February 2016, having spent nearly four years previously as CIO of the Financial Times.

In May 2017 Christina was appointed News Corp Deputy Chief Technology Officer, maintaining her UK CTO responsibilities.

One of her achievements since the move from the FT is creating a 170-person tech team in seven months..

Top 250 UK IT Leaders

  • LinkedIn  

More news