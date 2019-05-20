Computing

Richard Cross - Chief Digital and Transformation Officer, Clear Channel International

Having recently left his CDO position at Atkins, Richard Cross took on the newly created Chief Digital and Transformation Officer role at Clear Channel International.

Cross brings 15 years of experience to his new position, and is building Clear Channel's digital strategy.

Cross previously worked for ITV and Arup before joining Atkins in 2014.

