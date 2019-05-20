Steve Capper - CIO, Royal BAM Group

Steve Capper joined Dutch civil engineering firm Royal BAM Group in January 2018, from a position as CTO and CIO of AECOM. Previously he has worked as CIO at both Skanska and Arup.

Capper is set to lead ICT development at the BAM Group, drawing on his previous CIO experience at top engineering firms.

He has previously been top of Computing's IT Leaders 100 rankings, and is a finalist and runner up of the CIO of the Year award at the UKIT Awards.