Computing

Paul Brocklehurst - CIO, Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)

PaulBrocklehurst.jpg
  • Computing staff
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Brocklehurst took on the CIO role at the Financial Services Compensation Scheme in April last year. He is focused on the customer experience, successfully moving the compensation process online and looking at the culture change necessary to adopt more digital ways of working.

Top 250 UK IT Leaders

  • LinkedIn  

More news