Thierry Bedos - CTO, Hotels.com

Thierry-Bedos-Hotels-dot-com.jpg
Thierry Bedos has worked at Hotels.com since September 2010, working his way up from senior director of development to Chief Technology Officer, appointed in January 2014. As CTO, Bedos has implemented a DevOps culture and driven programs to improve diversity. 

