Julian Bond - Head of ICT, Hillarys

What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?

Seeing a new generation of leaders take a pet, key project onto a new level of success.

What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?

Radical candour.

How many people work in IT in your organisation?

70.

What's your top priority for the next 12 months?

Continuing business growth in a challenging climate while maintaining momentum for digital transformation.

What's your annual IT budget?

£5m.