Chris Storey - Head of IT Delivery (Sunsail, The Moorings, Leopard Catamarans and Le Boat), Travelopia

What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?

Replatform and redesign of Le Boat's 17 multilingual, multi-currency websites onto a new Drupal web platform, realising an incremental €500,000 revenue to date, and increasing conversion by 27 per cent year on year.

What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?

A good commercial and operational understanding of the overall business landscape within which you are working. In my example working for boat charter businesses, the challenges that needed solving were not the ones I first thought of - I needed to understand a lot more about the commercial levers within the businesses to ensure I was delivering value.

How many people work in IT in your organisation?

25.

What's your top priority for the next 12 months?

Pace of delivery and cost effectiveness, and enabling improved customer insight based on a new data platform being developed within our businesses.

What's your annual IT budget?

£4m.