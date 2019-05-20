Jane Scott - Group CIO, Ferrero
What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?
The ability to communicate.
How many people work in IT in your organisation?
Approximately 400.
What's your annual IT budget?
Confidential.
Top 250 UK IT Leaders
