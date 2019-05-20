Jeremy Cooper - Head of IT, Gilead Sciences
What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?
Implementing the IT systems required to launch cell therapy in EU markets.
What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?
Strategic and long-term thinking.
How many people work in IT in your organisation?
16 in EU cell therapy IT (106 in all cell therapy IT).
What's your top priority for the next 12 months?
Deliver all the IT systems for the new manufacturing site in the Netherlands.
What's your annual IT budget?
$13m for EU cell therapy IT.
Top 250 UK IT Leaders
More news
The ethical route to RPA
The industry has a duty to educate as well implement
Intel, Qualcomm and Xilinx join Google in cutting supply to Huawei
Move follows Trump administration's Executive Order last week and comes after Google withdrew Huawei's Android licence
What's behind the ascendency of enterprise open source?
With open source filling mission-critical niches everywhere, we look at the drivers
Forced break-up of Facebook would be a remedy of the very last resort, says EU antitrust chief
Breaking up Facebook would entail years of legal wrangling, Vestager warns