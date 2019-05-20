Jeremy Cooper - Head of IT, Gilead Sciences

What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?

Implementing the IT systems required to launch cell therapy in EU markets.

What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?

Strategic and long-term thinking.

How many people work in IT in your organisation?

16 in EU cell therapy IT (106 in all cell therapy IT).

What's your top priority for the next 12 months?

Deliver all the IT systems for the new manufacturing site in the Netherlands.

What's your annual IT budget?

$13m for EU cell therapy IT.