Geoff Connell - Head of Information Management and Technology, Norfolk County Council

What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?

My proudest work-related achievement is securing external funding to improve the network connectivity across Norfolk County. This includes £8m for full fibre to 372 sites and also two county LoRaWAN deployments including over 250 gateways.

What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?

The number one skill is the ability to collaborate, forming high-performing partnerships with business leaders, tech leaders from other linked organisations (in my case other local authorities and NHS organisations) and key suppliers.

How many people work in IT in your organisation?

200-plus.

What's your top priority for the next 12 months?

Improving digital connectivity for the county, continuously improving the digital infrastructure, services and skills across the County Council and helping the organisation achieve massive efficiency savings targets.

What's your annual IT budget?

Around £10m revenue plus £5m capital.