Rick Bisset - IT Director, The Cotswold Company
What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?
Running an ERP selection and implementation process. We're a high-growth business so replacing the foundations of the business's systems and getting buy-in and managing all the associated risks has been a significant challenge.
What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?
The ability to align oneself with the strategic objectives of the business with maximum impartiality to best capitalise on technology.
How many people work in IT in your organisation?
12.
What's your top priority for the next 12 months?
Implement three best-of-breed systems to complement the new ERP system.
What's your annual IT budget?
£1m.
Top 250 UK IT Leaders
