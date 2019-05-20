Amitabh Apte - Global Director - Digital Foundations Integration, Mars Inc

What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?

Building a number of brand new global digital products and services across all the Mars segments; confectionery and chocolate, petcare, foods and group services. Also building brand new digital foundation capabilities such as APIs, Data Lake, Analytics and partner ecosystem, and building Mars's own associate knowledge, skills and expertise.

What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?

Digital skills such as APIs, data and analytics, and machine learning.

How many people work in IT in your organisation?

500-plus.

What's your top priority for the next 12 months?

Digital products and services based on digital APIs, data, analytics, machine learning and AI to help Mars build next-generation business capabilities, digital products and services.

What's your annual IT budget?

Confidential.