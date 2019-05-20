Ian Turfrey - CIO, British Medical Association

What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?

Medical professionals (doctors, consultants etc) are required to record what they are doing at work, sometimes going down to 30-min intervals for their annual appraisal. While this ensures positive quality control in the system, it has significantly added admin to the already heavy workload of these critical care providers.

This gave us an opportunity to truly demonstrate how membership of the BMA can add value and give something tangible and super useful back: we built a brand new Doctor Diary mobile app tool.

A truly cross-functional team effort, from scope to UX to delivery and testing we brought together representatives from strategy and insight, engagement and communications, policy, member relations, technology services and the doctors' consultant committees to deliver an app from scope to live in nine months. With an eye to efficiency we offshored and outsourced the development and used our common DevOps tools to ensure the new Doctor Diary operates harmoniously within our new Azure cloud environment for continuous development, enabling rapid speed for testing and prototyping.

I'm incredibly proud of this achievement as proof of new ways of working with people and tech. We've hit 8,000 downloads (25 per cent of the membership base) in the first three months, used 60 per cent mobile and 40 per cent desktop, and with the highest usage in the South.

This additional data has enabled us to quantify the fact that our consultants are increasingly working on more administration tasks rather than clinical. As a result this is redefining our priorities and we will be using this data to influence policy.

What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?

Collaboration and engagement - our business environment means we must compete with managing conflicting priorities and if you cannot listen, engage and get your organisation on board at multiple levels, beware that shadow IT will creep up on you.

How many people work in IT in your organisation?

50.

What's your top priority for the next 12 months?

Cybersecurity as the baseline. Beyond the baseline, the focus is on adding value to our members through building and leveraging our growing BI capability and automating as much as we can (such as bots).

What's your annual IT budget?

Projects and operational spend is 15 per cent of turnover.