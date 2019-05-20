George Tunnicliffe - Head of IT Operations, National Theatre

What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?

The implementation of a strategy using ‘as-a-service' platforms to dramatically improve our relationship with the organisation, removing the basic work of IT so we can focus on the exciting stuff!

What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?

Communication. It's near impossible to implement organisation-wide changes without engaging people and selling your vision.

How many people work in IT in your organisation?

Around 1,200, flexing up and down by a few hundred over the year according to demand.

What's your top priority for the next 12 months?

Further work on reducing basic tasks through centralised management, ChromeOS and automation so we can focus on delivering what the NT needs from IT.

What's your annual IT budget?

£3m.