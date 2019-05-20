Jon Townsend - CIO, National Trust

What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?

Working with the Trust to prioritise and transform how we deliver information services to enable the fantastic work we do as a conservation charity. This ranges from delivering fibre optic connectivity to over 200 of our remote properties, migrating to public cloud hosting and introducing user-focused services delivered via DevOps.

What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?

Collaboration to ensure we are service delivery focused and seen as an integrated part of the business, not separate. This is about transforming the way we think in IT but also the wider Trust.

How many people work in IT in your organisation?

Approximately 250 plus partners.

What's your top priority for the next 12 months?

Continuing our transformation journey to ensure we are fully aligned and integrated with the Trust. Continuing to deliver the technology-enabled services that everyone in the Trust needs to do their jobs and my IT team feel proud of.

What's your annual IT budget?

Approximately £50m.