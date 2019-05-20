John Sullivan - CIO and Project Director, Virgin Trains

What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?

The pace of change the Virgin Trains technology team work at and the team culture we have built collectively. This has enabled us to win both Technology Team of the Year at the UK IT Awards and Digital Team of the Year at the UK Digital Awards.

What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?

All of the people engagement skills - persuading, listening, encouraging - which all CIOs need now to drive change.

How many people work in IT in your organisation?

Around 50.

What's your top priority for the next 12 months?

Resolving the big business challenges and delivering the key items our customers want. Namely free WiFi for all, managing disruption (for customers and my colleagues) and continuing to push digital tickets.