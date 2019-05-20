David Davies - CIO, Hargreaves Lansdown

What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?

Implementation of our client identity management (CIM) process which changes the way clients log into their accounts. CIM improves how we keep our clients' money safe and the security of client assets is the most important thing we do.

What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?

A collaborative approach with the whole business to encourage an environment of engagement, teamwork and an ability to deliver.

How many people work in IT in your organisation?

350.

What's your top priority for the next 12 months?

Continued focus on the security of our client assets and data, as well as innovation to introduce further efficiencies to our business that will aid growth of AUA and improve services to our clients.

What's your annual IT budget?

Circa £35m.