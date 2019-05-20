Alan Crawford - Chief Digital Information Officer, Shaw Trust

What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?

I have two. Our trailblazing move of SAP to Azure with City & Guilds Group (saving £1m per annum), and drafting my digital and technology strategy within five weeks of joining Shaw Trust last summer.

What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?

Developing marketing skills, including great communication skills and taking an 'outside in' view.

How many people work in IT in your organisation?

We are currently merging three teams andone organisation has largely outsourced, so taking this into account it's around 60.

What's your top priority for the next 12 months?

Delivering my Shaw Trust Enterprise Platform strategy, moving from three teams to one, one set of key partners and one Microsoft Cloud-based operating model and developing some cool digital products that will help us transform a million lives each year.

What's your annual IT budget?

£7m opex; capex business case currently being requested.