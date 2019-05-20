Kevin Cornwall - CIO, Avaya UK
What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?
The delivery of the Avaya online store targeting SMB and mid-market businesses, and New Partner Portal, which improves our communication and engagement with customers, and a new global customer experience to our customer and partner base. The Avaya online store enabled e-commerce capabilities for Avaya.com for the first time and the New Partner Portal improved our ease of doing business.
What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?
Leadership skills to prepare your IT team for the future by focusing on business differentiators and moving IT from a cost to a value organisation.
How many people work in IT in your organisation?
Over 300.
What's your top priority for the next 12 months?
Transformation and s implification of the Avaya business.
What's your annual IT budget?
We currently have a 3.5 per cent E:R target metric we track to that target or better it.
Top 250 UK IT Leaders
More news
The ethical route to RPA
The industry has a duty to educate as well implement
Intel, Qualcomm and Xilinx join Google in cutting supply to Huawei
Move follows Trump administration's Executive Order last week and comes after Google withdrew Huawei's Android licence
What's behind the ascendency of enterprise open source?
With open source filling mission-critical niches everywhere, we look at the drivers
Forced break-up of Facebook would be a remedy of the very last resort, says EU antitrust chief
Breaking up Facebook would entail years of legal wrangling, Vestager warns