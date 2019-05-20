Kevin Cornwall - CIO, Avaya UK

What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?

The delivery of the Avaya online store targeting SMB and mid-market businesses, and New Partner Portal, which improves our communication and engagement with customers, and a new global customer experience to our customer and partner base. The Avaya online store enabled e-commerce capabilities for Avaya.com for the first time and the New Partner Portal improved our ease of doing business.

What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?

Leadership skills to prepare your IT team for the future by focusing on business differentiators and moving IT from a cost to a value organisation.

How many people work in IT in your organisation?

Over 300.

What's your top priority for the next 12 months?

Transformation and s implification of the Avaya business.

What's your annual IT budget?

We currently have a 3.5 per cent E:R target metric we track to that target or better it.