Ian Cohen - CIO, Addison Lee

What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?

Taking a unique and distinctive London ground transportation brand synonymous with service quality onto the global stage as a leader in experience-driven mobility services.

What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?

Curiosity.

How many people work in IT in your organisation?

Fewer than you would think.

What's your top priority for the next 12 months?

Taking Addison Lee's leadership position in mobility services and obsession with passenger experience into the world of connected and autonomous vehicles.

What's your annual IT budget?

Confidential.