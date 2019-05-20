Richard Calder - IT Director, Reynolds

What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?

Implementing an RFID crate-tagging system across a national logistics network, thereby improving traceability and sustainability in our supply chain.

What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?

A determined focus on execution.

How many people work in IT in your organisation?

11.

What's your top priority for the next 12 months?

Delivering key automation projects throughout the business.

What's your annual IT budget?

Circa £2.5m.