Andy Caddy - CTO, Whitbread Group plc

What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?

Rewriting PremierInn.com, migrating to AWS, implementing DevOps. Not bad when you consider it's a £1.2bn website!

What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?

The ability to communicate clearly and build relationships that are valued.

How many people work in IT in your organisation?

Around 350.

What's your top priority for the next 12 months?

Realigning Whitbread to a low-cost hotel chain (Premier Inn) - change of strategy, different emphasis and much greater need for fast, efficient, great-value IT.

What's your annual IT budget?

Around £70m run, £50m change.