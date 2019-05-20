Julian Burnett - CIO, IBM UK

What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?

I left the board of House of Fraser in February last year but my proudest moment within the last 12 months was to learn that a wide range of the digital and technology investments, organisational and commercial changes which were delivered under my leadership as CIO to drive the digital transformation there were judged to be of such significant business value that they were retained following the acquisition of the company by Sports Direct after it fell into administration, and will likely play a key role in helping to rebuild the House of Fraser business.

What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?

Communication - in all its forms - is the one skill that all IT leaders need.

How many people work in IT in your organisation?

I joined IBM in 2018, an organisation of nearly 400,000 people. However, my own team, serving clients in the UK retail, consumer products, travel and transport markets is a small fraction of that, numbering around 1,500 globally. Operating as a matrix organisation, many of these people provide services to clients outside the markets for which I'm accountable, and my permanently assigned team includes roughly 150 members in the UK.

What's your top priority for the next 12 months?

Helping my many UK clients to envision, plan for and invest in the advantages of artificial intelligence, blockchain and hybrid and multi-cloud management technologies. With a client list including many of the UK's best-known retail, consumer products, travel and transport companies, there is huge variety in the work my team is delivering, but these are the significant priorities for most.

What's your annual IT budget?

I have an annual budget in excess of £500m for IT services and solutions.