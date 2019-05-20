Computing

Tony Brown - Head of Group IT, Pinnacle Group

Tony Brown
What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?

Driving awareness and adoption of the benefits of integration.

What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?

Digital agility.

How many people work in IT in your organisation?

15.

What's your top priority for the next 12 months?

Deliver on the business plan.

What's your annual IT budget?

 £1.3m.

Top 250 UK IT Leaders

