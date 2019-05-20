Rick Allan - Head of Delivery Capability, Zurich Insurance Group
What's your proudest work-related achievement of the last 12 months?
After 18 months, getting every country in Europe using aspects of DevOps to increase code promotion velocity.
What's the number one skill today's IT leaders need?
With the wholesale changes taking place in the world of IT, be it blockchain, IOT, AI, RPG, big data etc, understand what changes will take place in your sector and how to respond to them.
How many people work in IT in your organisation?
About 3,000 internally, with a number of external companies supporting in different areas.
What's your top priority for the next 12 months?
Improving user experience through digital enablement.
What's your annual IT budget?
Confidential.
